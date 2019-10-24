USD/JPY Current Price: 108.60
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI fell in October, signaling steepening contraction.
- USD/JPY neutral, but holding above a critical Fibonacci support.
The USD/JPY pair continued trading uneventfully around 108.60, confined to an even tighter range this Thursday, although extending its weekly advance by a few pips to 108.74. The pair held on higher ground, despite a dismal market mood, as data coming from Japan was quite discouraging. According to the official release, the preliminary estimate of October. Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI)fell to 48.5 in October, the lowest level since June 2016, and signaling contraction for a sixth consecutive month. Also, the Leading Economic Index resulted at 91.9 in August, better than anticipated yet well below the previous, while the Coincident Index for the same month fell to 99.0.
Equities seesawed between gains and losses, but most indexes closed in the green, also underpinning the pair. US Treasury yields remained mute throughout the day. The Japanese calendar has nothing relevant to offer during the upcoming Asian session.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair remains technically neutral, according to readings in the 4-hour chart, seesawing around a flat 20 SMA, although with the larger ones maintaining their bullish slopes well below the current level. In the same chart, technical indicators hold around their midlines, lacking directional strength. As mentioned in previous updates, and given that the pair continues to hold at the upper end of its monthly range, the risk is skewed to the upside, eyeing a test of August monthly high at 109.31.
Support levels: 108.25 108.00 107.75
Resistance levels: 108.70 109.00 109.35
