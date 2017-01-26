USD/JPY analysis: moving in tandem with US yields

USD/JPY Current price: 114.37

The USD/JPY pair closed the day at 113.34 after trading as high as 114.85 this Thursday, a fresh weekly high, trading positively for the first time this week. The Japanese yen fell on continued demand for high-yielding assets, with US stocks extending their record gains and US yields advancing earlier on the day. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged up to 2.55%, but eased in the American afternoon, now down to 2.51%, helping the JPY to recover some ground. Japan will release its Tokyo and National CPI figures during the upcoming Asian session, with the YoY readings expected to remain within deflationary territory below 0.0%. BOJ's efforts to end decades of deflation have so far been vain, and the new monetary policy, focused on keeping rates differentials near zero, has did as little as money printing. Inflation may raise for the wrong reasons, named higher energy prices rather than more consumption, which at the end, will force the BOJ to cut rate further into negative territory. At this point, the risk of another run towards 110.00 is still high, as the pair remains below some strong resistances, the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily advance at 114.50, and a bearish 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart, a few pips above it. In the same chart, technical indicators have turned lower, but hold well above their mid-lines, indicating that some further slides are required to confirm a steeper decline.

Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.50 114.90 115.35

