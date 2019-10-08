USD/JPY Current price: 106.96

The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods.

Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour.

USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.

The USD/JPY pair is retreating from Monday’s high of 107.46, as safe-haven assets are in recovery mode following the latest developments in the US-China trade war. Late Monday, the US administration announced it would blacklist 28 Chinese companies restricting them from purchasing American products, which means US suppliers will have to obtain a special license to continue selling their goods.

China-US tensions escalate ahead of talks

The Commerce Department took this measure on the back of China being implicated in human rights violations to the Muslim Uighur community in the Xinjiang region. The American dollar is extending its losses across the board, as the latest market talks suggest that China will retaliate. The chances that this week talks will end in an agreement decreased further.

Japanese data released during Asian trading hours was generally encouraging. The August Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥50.9B, much better than the previous ¥-74.5B, while the Current Account balance in the same month also surpassed expectations, increasing to ¥2,157.7B. The September Eco Watchers Survey shows that the Outlook remains sour, as the index contracted to 36.9 from 39.7, although the assessment of the current situation improved, with the index up to 46.7 from 42.8 previously.

The US session will bring some minor macroeconomic reports, including the Producer Price Index for September, foreseen up by 0.2% monthly basis and by 2.3% when compared to a year earlier. Latter in the American afternoon, Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell is scheduled to speak.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the red daily basis and near the 106.90 Fibonacci support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading below its 100 and 200 SMA and pressuring a directionless 20 SMA, which stands a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators have retreated sharply, the Momentum still holding within positive levels, but the RSI currently at 45, anticipating additional slides ahead. The bearish case will be stronger if the pair extends its decline below 106.45, the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run.

Support levels: 106.45 106.20 105.75

Resistance levels: 107.45 107.80 108.10