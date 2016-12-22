USD/JPY analysis: more range expected, but bullish trend persists

The USD/JPY pair closed the day unchanged in the 117.60 region, confined to a tight 60 pips day ever since the day started. Mixed US data and choppy trading around worldwide stocks failed to motivate investors around the pair. Japanese markets will remain closed this Friday, due to The Emperor's Birthday bank holiday, with further range trading expected for this last day of the week. Technically, the daily chart shows that the price has been developing within a small wedge, usually a consolidation figure that precedes a continuation of the previous trend, in this case bullish. Still, investors will likely remain side-lined next week. Shorter term and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is clearly neutral, with indicators hovering around their mid-lines, but the price well above a bullish 100 SMA, at 115.60, whilst the 200 SMA also maintains its bullish slope far below the shorter.

