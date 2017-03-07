USD/JPY analysis: more gains ahead, 114.40 becoming likely

USD/JPY Current price: 113.43

The USD/JPY pair surged to its highest in two months, as a better inclination towards the greenback undermined the safe-haven yen. The pair traded as high as 113.45 early US session, settling not far below it ahead of the Asian opening. News released early Monday showed that business confidence surged to a three-year high in Japan and according to the Tankan index, up to 17 in the first quarter of 2017, above previous 12 and beating expectations of 15. The positive figure was offset by the result of Tokyo election, as Abe´s Liberal Democratic Party suffered a large defeat, with the opposition Koike's Tokyo Citizens First party and its allies taking 79 seats in the 127-seat assembly. A recovery in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year note benchmark up to 2.35% and the 2-year yield up to its highest since 2009, also affected the yen. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price broke above the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run at 112.90, whilst the price develops far above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest gaining traction above the largest. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have lost upward strength, but consolidate near overbought levels, favoring additional gains as long as the price holds above the mentioned 112.90.

Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.05 114.40

