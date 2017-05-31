USD/JPY analysis: more declines ahead

USD/JPY Current price: 110.63

The USD/JPY pair stretched its weekly decline to 110.48, ending the day a handful of pips above this last, as the yen found strength in the poor performance of US equities and yields. US Treasury yields fell to multi-week lows in the last day of May, with the 30-year benchmark down to 2.86% from previous 2.89% and 10-year note one down to 2.20% from previous 2.22%. The decline stalled after the second release of the Chicago PMI, initially misreported, but the strong number was not enough to trigger dollar demand, clearly indicating that the risk remains towards the downside. From a technical point of view, the 4 hour chart shows that the price is struggling around the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run at 110.50, whilst the 100 and 200 SMAs remain well above the current level, and particularly the shortest gaining bearish strength. In the same chart, technical indicators have turned flat near their daily lows within bearish territory, also favoring a new leg south particularly on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 110.50 110.10 109.75

Resistance levels: 111.10 111.65 112.05

