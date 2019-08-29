USD/JPY Current price: 106.21

Chinese authorities don’t want to escalate the trade war, aiming to resume talks in September.

US to release the second estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product.

USD/JPY could resume advance as long as it holds above the 106.00 mark.

Having recovered the 106.00 level late Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair retains its gains, hovering in the 106.20 price zone. The market mood improved after some positive comments from Chinese authorities, indicating that they do not want to exacerbate trade tensions and that they are preparing for a new round of meetings this September. The announcement helped government bond yields bounce off record lows, also underpinning equities, which trade with a better tone this Thursday. Japan released the August Consumer Confidence Index, which declined to 37.1 from the previous 37.8.

The US will release today the second estimate of the Gross Domestic Product, seen revised to 2.0% from the previous estimate of 2.1%. The US will also release weekly unemployment figures, wholesales inventories, and the Goods Trade Balance.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-positive in the short-term, given that, in the 4 hours chart, it is holding just above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest advancing a handful of pips below the larger one. The 200 SMA heads marginally lower at around 107.00. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, but losing their momentum upward, turning just marginally lower. The pair would lose its positive stance on a break below 106.00, while the recovery could continue on an extension beyond 106.40, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 106.00 105.60 105.25

Resistance levels: 106.40 106.80 107.10