USD/JPY analysis: modest bounce not enough to revert the dominant bearish trend

USD/JPY Current price: 109.36

The USD/JPY pair rose up to 109.45, this Thursday, having spent most of the US session consolidating some 20 pips below the level, to end the day around 109.36. The Japanese yen eased against its American rival ever since the day started, weighed by soft local data and falling JGB yields. According to official data, Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in June, climbing to 105.9 in June from 104.7 in May, and downwardly revised from 106.3. The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 117.1 in June from 115.8 in the prior month. US yields traded at fresh 2-month lows, but recovered during US trading hours, maintaining the pair afloat, with the 10-year note yield settling around 2.19% after trading as low as 2.17%. The short term picture for the pair is neutral, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both maintaining their bearish slopes, while technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. Nevertheless, the risk remains towards the downside, with another attempt of breaking below 108.80 probably resulting in a test of the year low set last April at 108.12.

Support levels: 108.80 108.45 108.10

Resistance levels: 109.60 110.00 110.45

