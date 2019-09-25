USD/JPY Current price: 107.33
- Japanese policymakers discussed adding to their ultra-loose stimulus package.
- News of Trump’s impeachment fueled the ruling negative sentiment.
- USD/JPY at risk of falling once below 106.90 a strong Fibonacci support.
The American dollar recovered some ground during the Asian session, despite US Democrats announced an impeachment inquire of President Trump late Tuesday. Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, kick-started the process over allegations that the US President pressured Ukraine authorities to damage a political rival, Joe Biden. The USD/JPY pair bottomed at 106.95 and currently trades around 107.30.
High-yielding assets are on the defensive, with equities trading in the red in Asia and Europe. Treasury yields, on the other hand, hold near weekly lows with the yield on the 10-year note currently at 1.65%, recovering modestly from a daily low of 1.63%.
Japan released the August Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at 0.6% YoY, in line with the market’s expectations. The Bank of Japan released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers discussed the possibility of taking a preemptive response to downside risks to the economy. The news is no surprise as the BOJ has long discussed chances of adding to its massive stimulus program. The US macroeconomic calendar will be utterly light, as it only includes August New Home Sales, seen up by 3.5% following a 12.8% decline in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has found support at the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance, but the short-term picture is negative, as, in the 4 hours chart, it’s developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators hover within negative levels after recovering from daily lows. The 20 SMA converges with a bearish slope with the 23.6% retracement of the same rally at 107.55, providing an immediate resistance. Gains above the level seem unlikely in the current risk-averse scenario.
Support levels: 106.90 106.60 106.25
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.80 108.10
