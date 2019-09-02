USD/JPY Current price: 106.38

Japanese Manufacturing PMI at 49.3 in August, down from 49.5 previously.

US-China trade tensions continue dominating the market, new round of tariffs now active.

USD/JPY mildly bullish in the short-term needs to extend recovery beyond 106.90.

The USD/JPY pair is recovering from a soft start to the week, trading near its daily high at 106.39 after falling to 105.90 at the beginning of the day. US and China started the month applying tariffs on goods imported from each other, something largely anticipated yet anyway spurring risk aversion. Asian equities edged lower, although European indexes trade in the green. Government debt yields are mute, trading around Friday’s closing levels, while the dollar is taking advantage of negative news coming from the EU and the UK.

In the data front, Japan released the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI, now renamed the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which resulted in August at 49.3, down from 49.5 in July. The US celebrates Labour Day, and therefore, there are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in the country.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading with a modestly positive tone, barely above the 38.2% retracement of its August decline. In the 4 hours chart, the price is holding above its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators are bouncing from their midlines, although advancing below Friday’s high. The 200 SMA converges with the next Fibonacci resistance at 106.90, providing a relevant resistance in the case the recovery continues. Below the mentioned daily low, on the other hand, the pair has room to extend its slide toward the 105.50 price zone.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.65 106.90 107.20