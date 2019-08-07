USD/JPY Current Price: 106.12

BOJ Summary of Opinions shows that easing in Japan is here to stay.

Wall Street managed to stage a nice bounce ahead of the close.

USD/JPY bounced from 105.49 but selling interest remains strong.

The USD/JPY pair fell to a new multi-month low of 105.49 on the back of prevalent risk aversion, later bouncing toward the 106.00 region, as Wall Street trimmed most of its early losses ahead of the close. At the beginning of the day, the BOJ released the Summary of Opinions, the minutes of its July meeting. The document showed that some members are concerned about the risks to the outlook and called for discussion on ways to ramp up stimulus, although other members expressed concerns about the effects of easing in financial institutions. It pretty much confirmed that Japan’s ultra-loose stimulus is here to stay. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields remained depressed amid escalating trade tensions, although the yield for the 10-year note settled at 1.67%, recovering from a multi-year low of 1.60% after a poor auction. Japan will release early Asia its June Trade Balance and July Bank Lending.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 106.00 figure by the end of the American session, and the 4 hours chart shows that it continued to meet selling interest around a bearish 20 SMA, with the market still looking for lower lows. The Momentum indicator has recovered modestly, but lost directional strength around its 100 level, while the RSI continues hovering near oversold readings, indicating that bears retain control.

Support levels: 105.50 105.10 103.75

Resistance levels: 106.25 106.70 107.00