USD/JPY Current Price: 108.80

The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

US Fed cut rates as expected, Chief Powell sounded optimistic, dollar fell anyway.

USD/JPY would have more chances of falling if it breaks below 108.60 the immediate support.

The USD/JPY pair flirted with August monthly high, trading as high as 109.28 within the Fed event, trimming part of its gains ahead of Wall Street’s close. The pair changed course as the dollar ended up falling with Powell’s pressers, despite generally encouraging, also despite substantial gains in Wall Street.

Japan published this Wednesday, September retail sales figures, which surprised to the upside. According to the official release, Retail Trade surged 7.1% in the month and by 9.1% when compared to a year earlier. Larger Retailer’s Sales was up by 10.0%, largely surpassing the expected 1.7% decline.

During the upcoming Asian session, the focus will be on the Bank of Japan, as policymakers will unveil its latest decision on monetary policy. Policymakers have hinted that they are willing to add to their massive stimulus program as inflation remains stagnated far below their 2.0% goal. Still, it’s unclear whether they will act this time, or wait to see the effects of the Fed’s decision. The country will also release September Industrial Production and housing data, and the October Consumer Confidence Index, this last foreseen at 35.5 vs the previous 35.6.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 108.75, and the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is ending the day just below a mild-bullish 20 SMA that lend support ever since the previous week. Technical indicators turned south, entering negative territory, although lacking momentum enough to confirm further slides ahead. The level to watch is 108.60 as stops are suspected below it, and if those got triggered, chances are of a continued decline throughout the Asian session.

Support levels: 108.60 108.25 108.00

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.70