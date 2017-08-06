USD/JPY analysis: looking more constructive only above 110.50

USD/JPY Current price: 110.12

The USD/JPY pair advanced for a second consecutive day, up intraday to 110.38, level that reached ahead of US opening, and from where it retreated after the release of US soft employment data. Weekly unemployment claims in the US came in at 245K, worse than the 240K expected for the week ended June 2nd, capping dollar's intraday advance. Weighing on the Japanese currency was a strong downward revision to Q1 GDP, down to 1.0% from an initial estimate of 2.2% and well below the expected 2.4%. Higher US yields, also helped the pair holding above 110.00. The positive tone seen over the past two days is far from enough to call for an interim bottom, as the recovery stalled short from the key resistance at 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily bullish run. Furthermore, the 4 hours chart shows that the 100 SMA maintains its bearish slope well above the mentioned Fibo level, while the RSI indicator turned flat around 51, and the Momentum losses upward strength, but remains within positive territory. Beyond the mentioned static resistance, the pair can extend its upward corrective movement up to 111.60, but would take an unlikely weekly close beyond 112.00 to consider a bullish extension for next week.

Support levels: 109.50 109.10 108.85

Resistance levels: 110.50 111.00 111.60

