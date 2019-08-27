USD/JPY Current Price: 105.78
- Bank of Japan to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy amid subdued inflation.
- Trade tensions between the US and China likely to keep the Yen on demand.
- USD/JPY at risk of retesting the yearly low at 104.44.
The USD/JPY pair retreated from a daily high of 106.15 to settle in the 105.70 region, unable to retain the 106.00 level amid renewed risk-aversion. The enthusiasm that sent the pair up to 106.41 Monday was offset by headlines indicating that there was no call between the US and China, hence nothing to cheer. The absence of fresh news in that front, kept majors within familiar levels, although given that the trade war is still in progress for escalation, risk-off imposes itself. In the data front, Japan released the July Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at 0.5% when compared to a year earlier, worse than the expected 0.6% and the previous 0.7%. Dismal Japanese data indicates that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. There won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases in the country this Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, supported not only by technical readings but also by the fundamental background. Monday’s relief rally gave sellers to chance at higher levels, and lower lows below the yearly one set this week at 104.44 are still on the table. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair was capped by bearish 20 and 100 SMA, both converging in the 106.00/10 price zone, while technical indicators hold directionless, but within negative levels. Nevertheless, the decline is set to continue, with the immediate support at 105.58, this Tuesday’s low. A break below it would open doors for a steady decline toward the mentioned 104.44.
Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.90
Resistance levels: 106.00 106.40 106.80
