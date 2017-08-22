USD/JPY analysis: little upward momentum ahead of Nikkei PMI

USD/JPY Current price: 109.45

The USD/JPY pair recovered slowly but steadily this Tuesday, ending the day not far from a daily high of 109.54, amid a recovery in worldwide equities and a modest uptick in US Treasury yields after Monday's decline to fresh 2-month lows. US data was generally positive, as US home prices rose 1.6% in the second quarter of 2017, despite June's monthly advance was shy of expectations, up by just 0.1%, whilst the Richmond Fed survey showed manufacturing activity in the region was better-than-expected, with the index at 14 for August, against market's forecast of 11. Ahead of key speeches from Fed' Yellen and ECB's Draghi, Japan will release the August preliminary Nikkei Manufacturing PMI during the upcoming Asian session, expected at 52.3 from a downwardly revised 52.1 in July. In the 4 hours chart, the upward potential remains limited, as the price is well below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs, while Friday's high of 109.59 comes as an immediate resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have entered positive territory, but the RSI has lost upward strength and turned neutral, reflecting the cautious stance towards the greenback that prevailed these last few weeks.

Support levels: 109.10 108.80 108.45

Resistance levels: 109.60 110.00 110.45

