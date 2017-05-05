USD/JPY analysis: limited upward momentum, but risk towards the upside

USD/JPY Current price: 112.72

The USD/JPY pair closed with gains for a third consecutive week at 112.72, after setting a weekly high of 113.04 early Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting showed that policy makers were not concerned about Q1 data, considering it a transitory set back in the growing path. The yen edged marginally lower on Friday, supported by strong rallies in equities and a US Nonfarm Payroll report, although gains were limited by mute Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark closed the week at 2.35%, retreating from previous 2.36%, while the 2-year yield ended unchanged at 1.31%. Japan will come back after the Golden Week holiday with April's consumer confidence index this Monday, expected at 44.3 from previous 43.9. In the meantime the technical picture still favors the upside, given that in the daily chart, the price has settled a few pips above its 100 SMA for the first time since mid March, whilst the 200 DMA advances well below the shortest. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time frame eased modestly within overbought territory, but the RSI indicator holds ground around 65. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are horizontal within positive territory, whilst the price develops far above its moving averages, overall indicating limited upward strength at the time being. An upward acceleration beyond 113.00 is now required to confirm a new leg higher that can extend up to 114.40, a major static resistance this week.

Support levels: 112.45 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.30 113.70

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY