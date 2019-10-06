USD/JPY Current Price: 106.92

Fears maintain government bond yields depressed, weighing on USD/JPY.

Japanese Leading Economic Index seen contracting further in August.

USD/JPY could resume its decline on a break below the 106.40/50 area.

The USD/JPY pair consolidated losses by the end of the week, closing Friday unchanged a few pips below the 107.00 level. The pair traded within familiar levels following a mixed US employment report, partially weighed by persistent weakness in government bond yields, but with the upside limited by the strong momentum in equities, both triggered by mounting speculation the US Federal Reserve may need to cut rates further following the latest US dismal growth data. By the end of the week, Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell, spoke at a Federal Reserve event but didn’t provide clues on what the central bank could do next. He repeated that, while the economy faces “some risks,” it is still “in a good place.”

Japan will release this Monday the preliminary August Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 93.6 from a previous 93.7, and the preliminary Coincident Index for the same month, expected at 101.1 from 99.7 in July.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, also the neckline of a double top figure. The risk is skewed to the downside daily basis, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA losing its bullish strength around a bearish 100 DMA, both well above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have partially lost their bearish strength, but remain within negative levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the potential of an extension upward also seems limited, as the pair remains capped below a flat 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA is about to cross below it, maintaining a strong bearish slope. Technical indicators have recovered from near oversold readings, but remain within negative levels, and with the RSI flat at 39.

Support levels: 106.80 106.45 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15