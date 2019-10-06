USD/JPY Current Price: 106.92
- Fears maintain government bond yields depressed, weighing on USD/JPY.
- Japanese Leading Economic Index seen contracting further in August.
- USD/JPY could resume its decline on a break below the 106.40/50 area.
The USD/JPY pair consolidated losses by the end of the week, closing Friday unchanged a few pips below the 107.00 level. The pair traded within familiar levels following a mixed US employment report, partially weighed by persistent weakness in government bond yields, but with the upside limited by the strong momentum in equities, both triggered by mounting speculation the US Federal Reserve may need to cut rates further following the latest US dismal growth data. By the end of the week, Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell, spoke at a Federal Reserve event but didn’t provide clues on what the central bank could do next. He repeated that, while the economy faces “some risks,” it is still “in a good place.”
Japan will release this Monday the preliminary August Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 93.6 from a previous 93.7, and the preliminary Coincident Index for the same month, expected at 101.1 from 99.7 in July.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, also the neckline of a double top figure. The risk is skewed to the downside daily basis, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA losing its bullish strength around a bearish 100 DMA, both well above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have partially lost their bearish strength, but remain within negative levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the potential of an extension upward also seems limited, as the pair remains capped below a flat 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA is about to cross below it, maintaining a strong bearish slope. Technical indicators have recovered from near oversold readings, but remain within negative levels, and with the RSI flat at 39.
Support levels: 106.80 106.45 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bulls would have a case on a break above 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has seesawed between gains and losses Friday, finishing the day and the week with modest gains at 1.0977. EUR/USD short-term bullish if it manages to break above 1.1000.
GBP/USD: fading Brexit hopes weigh on Pound
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY: limited bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair consolidated losses by the end of the week, closing Friday unchanged a few pips below the 107.00 level. Fears maintain government bond yields depressed, weighing on USD/JPY.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.