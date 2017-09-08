USD/JPY analysis: likely to extend its decline

USD/JPY Current price: 109.75

The USD/JPY pair fell to 109.55, its lowest in almost a month during US trading hours, recovering some ground afterwards to settle around 109.75. Tensions between the US and North Korea escalated after the second announced is “carefully examining” plans for a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam, following President Trump threat to respond with “fire and fury” to the Asian country´s menace. A run to safety pushed US Treasury yields to their lowest in over a month, with the 10-year note benchmark down intraday to 2.22% and the 30-year note yield slipping to 2.80%. The bounce of the pair came alongside with a modest recovery in yields in US trading hours, settling anyway in the red. Early Thursday, Japan will release July´s Domestic Corporate Goods Price index and June's Machinery Orders, with the first being more relevant for direction. Technically, the pair remains biased lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is well below a bearish 100 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps heading south within oversold territory, as the RSI indicator consolidates around 40. Further declines should be expected on a break below 109.50, with the market then targeting 108.80, June's monthly low.

Support levels: 109.50 109.20 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.15 110.40 110.70

