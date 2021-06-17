USD/JPY
On June 16, the US Federal Reserve published the Federal Open Market Committee's Statement, Economic Projections and Federal Funds Rate. The main news that the markets reacted to was the revelation in the Economic Projections that the central bank could hike interest rates in 2023, as it expects an end to the coronavirus and growth of inflation.
The surge caused by the central bank reached the 110.80 level. The 110.80 caused a consolidation, as the rate began to trade sideways between the 110.80 and 110.60 levels.
In the near term future, if the rate surges, it could find resistance in the 111.00 mark. The rate bounced off the 111.00 level during its early April surge.
On the other hand, if the rate declines, it would look for support in the cluster of levels near 110.20. Namely, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 110.23, the 55-hour simple moving average and the 110.20 mark could provide support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.