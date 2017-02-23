USD/JPY analysis: it´s all about yields

USD/JPY Current price: 112.65

The USD/JPY pair fell to 112.54, its lowest in two weeks, amid US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin´s comments about issuing ultra-long Treasury bonds, with low interest rates that should remain low for a long period of time. The 10-year benchmark fell from previous 2.42% to 2.38%, while the 30-year note yield retreated to 3.02% from 3.04%. Despite stocks maintained their positive tone, with the DJIA advancing to all-time highs and positive data coming from the US, the pair continues trading accordingly to the yield-curve. Holding a few pips above the mentioned low, the pair is at risk of falling further according to technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the price has clearly broken below a modestly bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost their bearish strength near oversold territory, with no signs of changing course at the time being. The pair is closing the day a few pips below a still bullish 100 DMA, breaking below the indicator for the first time since early November, although a better confirmation of a steeper decline will come with a break below 111.95, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run.

Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.20 114.60

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY