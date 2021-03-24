USD/JPY
The USD/JPY did not need the support of the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 108.35 to recover. The rate found support just above the 108.40 mark and surged to the 55-hour simple moving average, which provided resistance. By the middle of Wednesday's trading, the rate was making another attempt to pass the 55-hour SMA.
If the simple moving average fails to provide resistance, the pair would most likely look for resistance in the 100-hour simple moving average near 108.80. In the case of the 100-hour SMA, the rate could aim at the resistance cluster that is located from 108.90 to 109.00.
On the other hand, the 55-hour SMA could hold and push the rate into a test of the previous low levels above the 108.40 level and afterwards the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 108.35.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
