The USD/JPY was once again testing the resistance zone of 109.25/109.35, as the Federal Reserve mate a rate statement and monetary policy statement, which caused high volatility. Namely, since 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, the pair has been sharply moving between the mentioned resistance zone and the support of 108.80/108.75.



If the pair eventually passes the resistance of the 109.25/109.35 zone, it would first test the resistance of the weekly R1 at 109.44 and afterwards the 109.80 mark, where the June high level is located together with the weekly R2 simple pivot point.



On the other hand, a passing of the 108.80/108.75 support could result in a test of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 108.51 and the 108.50 level. However, a previous piercing of the support zone did not result in an extended decline.