USD/JPY Current Price: 107.48
- US-China trade talks uncertainty keep the yen on demand at the beginning of the week.
- US better-than-expected data offset the market’s negative mood.
- USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline, needs to break below 106.80.
The USD/JPY pair is finishing Monday little changed from Friday’s close just below 107.50, recovering from an intraday low of 107.30. Risk aversion backed the Japanese currency amid uncertainty surrounding progress in US-China trade talks, although encouraging US data helped improve the mood, leading to a recovery in USD/JPY. During the US afternoon, Fed’s Bullard said that the monetary policy has become “considerably more accommodative,” following the latest rate cuts, although adding that he is not seen the yield curve becoming an issue. His words didn’t surprise investors.
Japanese markets were closed at the beginning of the week due to a local holiday, without data released. This Tuesday, however, the calendar will be busy, as the country will release the September preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 49.3, and the Leading Economic Index and the Coincident Index for July, seen unchanged from preliminary estimates. BOJ’s Governor Kuroda will offer a speech at a business leaders meeting.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is battling to recover above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, measured between 104.44 and 108.47. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA turned south above the current level, although the pair bounced several times from its 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have resumed their declines within negative levels, lacking enough strength to confirm a downward extension. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned advance comes at 106.90, while the pair has a static support at 106.80, with the bearish case set to strengthen on a break below this last.
Support levels: 107.15 106.80 106.50
Resistance levels: 107.60 108.00 108.35
