USD/JPY Current price: 106.54

China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in October.

Focus shifts to US data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out Friday.

USD/JPY nearing critical 106.90 resistance, rally could extend once above it.

News confirming that the US and China will resume trade talks early October boosted the market’s sentiment during Asian trading hours, sending the USD/JPY pair to 106.75, its highest in three weeks. The positive market mood was earlier supported by Brexit-related headlines, as UK PM Johnson was again defeated in Parliament, with MPs passing a bill to delay taking the kingdom out of the Union until January 31, 2020, in the case the current PM can’t reach a deal. His motion to call for elections in October, was also rejected.

Risk-on ahead of US employment data

Equities soared, and yields recovered, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reaching a weekly high of 1.53%, now trading around 1.51%. European indexes trade mostly in the green, despite discouraging German data interrupted risk-on trading.

Japan didn’t release relevant data at the beginning of the day, with attention now centered in US employment-related data. The country will release the ADP survey, with the private sector expected to have added 149K new jobs in August. Unit Labor Costs in the second quarter of the year is foreseen up 2.5% while Nonfarm Productivity is expected to have risen by 2.2%. Weekly unemployment claims for the week ended August 30 is seen steady at 215K. The US will also release the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading above the 38.2% retracement of its August decline at 106.30, now the immediate support, but still below the 50% retracement of the same slide at 106.90. In the 4 hours chart, is trapped between directionless moving averages, with the 200 SMA capping the upside a few pips below the mentioned 106.90. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have entered positive territory, but lack directional strength as the pair has been trading around the current 106.50 region ever since reaching the mentioned high. As commented on previous updates, chances of a firmer recovery will increase on an extension beyond the mentioned 106.90, while the risk will turn south only if the pair losses 105.90.

Support levels: 106.30 105.90 105.50

Resistance levels: 106.90 107.20 107.50