USD/JPY analysis: holding on to gains
USD/JPY Current price: 112.73
The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 113.25 this Wednesday, its highest since mid July, fueled by a strong advance in US Treasury yields which reached fresh multi-week highs right ahead of Wall Street's opening and following the release of better-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders for August. A disappointing US housing report for the same month, however, dragged the pair lower afterwards, holding within positive territory at the end of the day anyway. During the upcoming Asian session, BOJ's Kuroda is set to speak at the National Securities Industry Convention, in Tokyo, but given that the Central Bank has maintained the status quo, seems unlikely he could affect the yen. Equities and yields, therefore, will remain as the main market motors for yen crosses. Up for a second consecutive day, the pair maintains a positive tone short-term, although the upward momentum remains limited, as in the 4 hours chart, the price continues developing well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, while the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher within neutral territory, as the RSI indicator aims to recover ground, but remains below its daily low, currently at 62.
Support levels: 112.30 111.90 111.60
Resistance levels: 112.90 113.25 113.60
