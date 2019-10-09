USD/JPY Current price: 107.36

US-China trade talks grabbing all of the market’s attention.

US Federal Reserve to release the Minutes of its latest meeting later today.

USD/JPY short-term bullish, but gains limited as long as it stands below 107.60.

Reports that China is open to making a deal with the US, despite Trump’s administration announcements these days, weighed on safe-haven assets, leading to some modest gains in the USD/JPY pair, now trading in the 107.30 price zone. Equities fell in Asia, although European indexes hold into positive ground, as Treasury yields tick higher, reflecting a modest improvement in the market’s mood.

Japan released the preliminary estimate of September Machine Tool Orders, which declined by 35.5% when compared to a year earlier. Furthermore, August reading was revised to -37.0% from -37.1%. The market is now waiting for US Federal Reserve Chief Powell’s speech, due to participate in a panel discussion at a Fed Listens event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and the FOMC Meeting’s Minutes, to be released later in the American session.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is presenting a short-term positive stance according to the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators remain within positive levels while the price develops above its 20 and 200 SMA. The 100 SMA in the mentioned chart heads lower in the 107.60 price zone, a few pips above a Fibonacci resistance, making of the 107.50/60 region a strong resistance area. Bulls could take control only once above it.

Support levels: 106.90 106.45 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.80 108.10