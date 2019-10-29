USD/JPY Current price: 108.90

Japan’s Tokyo Inflation missed the market’s expectations, remained stagnated.

USD/JPY bullish, despite high-yielding assets retreat from daily highs.

The USD/JPY pair has spent the Asian session consolidating just below the 109.00 figure, retreating just modestly from a fresh 2-month high of 109.06. Comments from US President Trump in regards to the trade deal with China underpinned the market’s mood, although the positive sentiment hesitates, overshadowed in London by Brexit turmoil.

Japan released overnight Tokyo inflation, which remained stagnated in October. According to the official release, yearly CPI was up by a modest 0.4%, matching the previous reading and below the market’s expectations. Inflation ex-fresh food came in at 0.5%, missing the market’s forecast of 0.7%. The US will release today September Pending Home Sales, seen up by 1.4%, and the CB Consumer Confidence Index, expected to have bounced to 128.2 from the previous 125.1

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish technical stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it continues developing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within positive levels, although lacking directional strength. Still, the risk remains skewed to the upside, with the market eyeing August monthly high at 109.31. Beyond it, the next natural bullish target comes at 110.00.

Support levels: 108.75 108.30 108.00

Resistance levels: 109.05 109.35 109.70