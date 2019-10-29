USD/JPY Current price: 108.90
- Japan’s Tokyo Inflation missed the market’s expectations, remained stagnated.
- USD/JPY bullish, despite high-yielding assets retreat from daily highs.
The USD/JPY pair has spent the Asian session consolidating just below the 109.00 figure, retreating just modestly from a fresh 2-month high of 109.06. Comments from US President Trump in regards to the trade deal with China underpinned the market’s mood, although the positive sentiment hesitates, overshadowed in London by Brexit turmoil.
Japan released overnight Tokyo inflation, which remained stagnated in October. According to the official release, yearly CPI was up by a modest 0.4%, matching the previous reading and below the market’s expectations. Inflation ex-fresh food came in at 0.5%, missing the market’s forecast of 0.7%. The US will release today September Pending Home Sales, seen up by 1.4%, and the CB Consumer Confidence Index, expected to have bounced to 128.2 from the previous 125.1
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish technical stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it continues developing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within positive levels, although lacking directional strength. Still, the risk remains skewed to the upside, with the market eyeing August monthly high at 109.31. Beyond it, the next natural bullish target comes at 110.00.
Support levels: 108.75 108.30 108.00
Resistance levels: 109.05 109.35 109.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as opposition backs December elections
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The US Dollar is on the back foot after the CB Consumer Confidence missed with 125.9 points.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.