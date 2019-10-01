USD/JPY Current price: 108.24

Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September.

Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere.

USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.

The American dollar kept strengthening through the first session of this Tuesday, helping the USD/JPY pair reaching 108.46 its highest in two weeks, flirting with the monthly high before easing some. The market’s sentiment is fluctuating amid relief news related to the US-China trade relationship, and a possible impeachment inquire into US President Trump. Nevertheless, risk-on seems to have led the first half of the day, following the strong momentum of US equities, backing a recovery in US Treasury yields, at their highest in over a week. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates for the third time this year to a new record low of 0.75%, further supporting the dollar’s strength during Asian trading hours.

Data and mood

Japan released the Q3 Tankan report on Large Manufacturing, which showed that confidence worsened when compared to the previous quarter, as the main index declined to 5 from the previous 7, although beat the market’s expectations of 2. The jobs sector remained healthy in the country, as the unemployment rate held at 2.2%.

The sentiment started deteriorating during the London session, with European indexes pressured by tepid local data and persistent Brexit turmoil, interrupting dollar’s run against safe-haven rivals.

The upcoming US session will bring different speeches from Fed’s officials, the final version of the Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, this last seen bouncing to 50.1 from 49.1.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bullish according to intraday readings, trading measly 15 pips away from its monthly high. The 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators lack momentum upward, amid the limited intraday range, but hold near their highs, directionless. The price, in the meantime, continues advancing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating its advance above the larger ones and around 107.90, providing a dynamic support. Below this last, the next support is the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run at 107.55. Bulls will retain control as long as the pair remains above this last. A break through the mentioned high could result in the pair extending its advance toward the 109.00 region.

Support levels: 107.90 107.55 107.20

Resistance levels: 108.45 108.90 109.20