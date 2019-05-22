USD/JPY Current price: 110.31
- Risk sentiment took a turn to the worst amid escalating US-Sino tensions.
- Japanese May, preliminary Nikkei Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 50.5 vs. the previous 50.2.
The USD/JPY pair pulled back from the 110.66 weekly high set on Tuesday, finishing the day at around 110.25, amid renewed risk aversion coming from the US-China trade war front. Tensions between the two economies have escalated after the US government suggested it will ban business with more Chinese companies, later exacerbated by US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, who said that there are no plans to go to Beijing to resume talks. He added that President Trump and his counterpart Xi-Jinping would likely meet by the end of June. The negative market sentiment weighed equities lower, dragging alongside the pair. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, remained little changed intraday, barely losing ground post-FOMC Meeting's Minutes. This Thursday, Japan will see the release of the May preliminary Nikkei Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 50.5 vs. the previous 50.2.
The USD/JPY pair retreated to a critical level, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily run at around 110.20, which holds for now. The risk of a bearish extension seems limited, as in the 4 hours chart, the pair is also holding above a bullish 20 SMA, which now converges with a mild-bearish 100 SMA at the current level, and as technical indicators bounced from their midlines, offering modest bullish slopes. Should the level give up, bears will try to push the pair toward 109.75, the next Fibonacci support, while beyond the mentioned weekly high, chances are back favoring an advance toward 111.25.
Support levels: 110.20 109.75 109.40
Resistance levels: 110.65 110.95 111.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.