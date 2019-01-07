USD/JPY Current price: 108.42

Japanese data disappointed, weighing on the Yen alongside risk-on mood.

USD/JPY close but below a relevant high, bulls holding ground.

The USD/JPY pair is trading a handful of pips below its daily high of 108.52, leaving an unfilled weekly opening gap at 107.91. Market’s were on risk-on mood this Monday, following weekend news indicating China and the US will resume trade talks. Equities soared worldwide, although US indexes gave back most of their intraday gains ahead of the close. Government debt yields ticked higher, adding to the bullish case of the pair, alongside weaker-than-expected Japanese data released at the beginning of the day, and encouraging US figures published later in the day. According to the Tankan survey, Japan big manufacturers’ business confidence plunged to an almost three-year low in the second quarter of the year, as the Large Manufacturing Index came in at 7, well below the previous 12 and the expected 9. The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for June resulted at 49.3, below the expected 49.5, while May’s figure was upwardly revised to 49.8. Finally, Japanese Consumer Confidence declined in June to 38.7 from 39.4. Japan won’t release relevant data this Tuesday.

The USD/JPY pair has partially lost its strength upward but, given that it is consolidating near daily highs, the upside remains favored. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps advancing and nearing the 100 SMA, both below the current level, while the pair nears the 200 SMA, which converges with a relevant high at 108.67, an immediate resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have lost their strength but turned flat near daily highs, the RSI currently in overbought territory at 71. The bullish potential could be reverted on a break below 107.95, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily slump.

Support levels: 107.95 107.50 107.10

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40