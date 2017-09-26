USD/JPY analysis: holding above key 200 DMA

USD/JPY Current price: 112.14

The USD/JPY recovered most of the ground lost on Monday, settling around 112.15 as the greenback recovered its charm. Despite risk aversion, the pair managed to hold above the 111.40 level during the Asian session, a relevant level as it stands for the 23.6% retracement of the September upward move. The dollar advanced further despite mixed local data, on broad demand during the US afternoon, finding some support on headlines referring to the country's growth agenda, as President Trump announced that lawmakers are discussing the tax reform, which includes a "tremendously" cut for the middle class. He added that he wants to lower the corporate tax rate, to bring bank overseas investments, also aiming to make the tax code simpler and fair. Earlier on the day, the BOJ released the Minutes of its latest meeting, but was a non-event as the Central Bank maintained the status quo. The overall stance for the pair is bullish as it keeps holding above the 200 DMA, also around 111.40, although in the 4 hours chart, technical readings lack directional momentum, as indicators hold pat around their mid-lines. Nevertheless, and given that the price develops well above modestly bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, the risk is towards the upside, with further gains expected on a break above 112.71, this month high.

Support levels: 111.75 111.40 111.00

Resistance levels: 112.10 112.40 112.85

