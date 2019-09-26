USD/JPY Current price: 107.60
- Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground.
- US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%.
- USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
The USD/JPY pair has been unable to extend gains, despite the greenback remains strong across the FX board, trading now around 107.60 after peaking Wednesday at 107.87. The downside remains limited, however, by the overall positive mood triggered by optimistic headlines related to the US-China trade war, and decreasing odds that Trump’s impeachment could progress. Equities are solidly higher across the world, but government debt yields are not doing so good, weighed by deteriorating Consumer Confidence in the US, weighed by the ongoing trade war.
Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Thursday, but the US calendar includes some relevant figures, including the final version of the second quarter Gross Domestic Product, seen unchanged from the previous estimate at 2.0%. The US will also release weekly unemployment figures and August Pending Home Sales.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is holding above the 107.50 price zone, where it has the 23.6% retracement of its latest advance, also the 20 and 100 SMA in its 4 hours chart. Technical indicators have eased from highs, with the Momentum flat around its 100 level and the RSI hovering around 48, rather reflecting the latest pullback than suggesting an upcoming decline. To resume gains, however, the pair would need to advance beyond the 108.10 static resistance level.
Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh two-year lows amid OK US GDP
EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0950 after hitting a new 2019 low earlier. The greenback is retreating amid trade and political uncertainty. US GDP was confirmed at 2% as expected.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
A note on American Presidential impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.