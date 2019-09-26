USD/JPY Current price: 107.60

Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground.

US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%.

USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.

The USD/JPY pair has been unable to extend gains, despite the greenback remains strong across the FX board, trading now around 107.60 after peaking Wednesday at 107.87. The downside remains limited, however, by the overall positive mood triggered by optimistic headlines related to the US-China trade war, and decreasing odds that Trump’s impeachment could progress. Equities are solidly higher across the world, but government debt yields are not doing so good, weighed by deteriorating Consumer Confidence in the US, weighed by the ongoing trade war.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Thursday, but the US calendar includes some relevant figures, including the final version of the second quarter Gross Domestic Product, seen unchanged from the previous estimate at 2.0%. The US will also release weekly unemployment figures and August Pending Home Sales.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is holding above the 107.50 price zone, where it has the 23.6% retracement of its latest advance, also the 20 and 100 SMA in its 4 hours chart. Technical indicators have eased from highs, with the Momentum flat around its 100 level and the RSI hovering around 48, rather reflecting the latest pullback than suggesting an upcoming decline. To resume gains, however, the pair would need to advance beyond the 108.10 static resistance level.

Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.90

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.90