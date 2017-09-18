USD/JPY analysis: higher highs, en route to 112.00

USD/JPY Current price: 111.60

The USD/JPY pair trades at its highest since late July, pressuring the 111.60 region by the end of the US session, and a couple of pips above its 200 DMA for the first time in over two months. Reigning optimism ever since the week started put the safe-haven yen under pressure, later pressure by an advance in US Treasury yields, on hopes the Fed will give some clues on how and when it will begin unwinding its balance sheet. The 10-year note yield is up to 2.23% from previous 2.20%, while the yield for the 30-year note is up to 2.80% from previous 2.77%. Given that there are no news scheduled in Japan for the upcoming Asian session, the pair will likely keep following the lead of stocks and yields. The pair has room to extend its gains from here, as selling interest should have rejected price. In the 4 hour chart, the price keeps moving away from its 100 and 200 SMAs, with both now converging around 109.60/70, as the shorter gains upward strength below the largest, whilst technical indicators remain within positive territory, although lacking directional strength. The pair has its next key resistance at 112.00, the level to overcome to confirm a steadier recovery in the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 111.30 111.00 110.70

Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.80

