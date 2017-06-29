USD/JPY analysis: heavy ahead of inflation figures
USD/JPY Current price: 111.96
The USD/JPY pair surged to 112.92, its highest since May 16th before plunging like a rock mid American session, as Wall Street posted a three-digit slide. The pair trimmed all of its last two-day gains ahead of the release of Japanese inflation figures early Friday, despite bond yields kept rallying following central bankers´ wording on tightening monetary policies. Japan released its May retail sales figures during the past Asian session, up by less than expected, due to poor wage growth in the country, a key factor when it comes to the BOJ deciding on monetary policy. So far, Kuroda & Co. have been discrete over retrieving QE, with Harada hitting the wires this Thursday saying that tightening will be needed at some point, but that there's not a clear time on it just yet. The pair trades around a major Fibonacci level, the 38.2% retracement of the April/May rally, with technical indicators now heading sharply lower around their mid-lines, coming straight from overbought levels. In the same chart, the 100 SMA advanced towards the 200 SMA, both around 110.90 now, a probable bearish target in the case of further declines.
Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.90
Resistance levels: 112.45 112.80 113.20
