USD/JPY Current price: 108.10
- Japanese Tokyo inflation slowed to a 16-month low in August.
- US Durable Goods Orders and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to be out today.
- USD/JPY short-term bullish, backed by sentiment looking to test monthly highs.
The greenback remains the strongest across the FX board, with the USD/JPY pair trading above the 108.00 level for the first time this week, not far from a daily high of 108.16. The pair started the day losing some ground, amid a downturn in sentiment that led to Wall Street closing in the red, but the mood improved in London, with stocks and yields posting substantial advances. Furthermore, European currencies are under pressure amid self-woes, adding to broad dollar’s strength.
Japanese Tokyo inflation released at the beginning of the day disappointed, as it slowed to a 16-month low in September, up by 0.4% YoY. The core reading, which excludes ex-fresh food prices, was up by 0.5% against the 0.6% expected and the previous 0.7%.
The US calendar is quite busy today, as the country will release August Personal Income and Personal Spending, alongside core PCE inflation, the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, seen ticking higher when compared to the previous month. It will also release August Durable Goods Orders and the final version of the September Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, this last, seen unchanged at 92.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically bullish in the short-term and poised to retest this month high at 108.46. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has advanced above now bullish 20 and 100 SMA, which gain traction upward just above a Fibonacci support at 107.55. Technical indicators stand at daily highs well into positive ground, although the Momentum seems limited. Nevertheless, the downside seems well limited, as the pair would need to lose the mentioned level to be at risk of turning lower.
Support levels: 107.80 107.55 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.45 108.90 109.20
