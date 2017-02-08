USD/JPY analysis: heading back towards 109.90

USD/JPY Current price: 110.54

The USD/JPY pair neared 111.00 early US session, backed by a positive mood among stocks' traders, steady yields, and the US ADP employment survey, which was short of disappointing investors. The US private sector added 178,000 new jobs in July, slightly below the 185K expected, while June's figure was revised higher from 158K to 191K, whilst the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded beyond 22,000 for the first time ever on strong earnings reports. The USD/JPY pair, however, changed course in the US afternoon, trimming most of its daily gains, on dovish comments from Fed's officers, concerned on inflation and further limiting chances of further rate hikes in the US. The 4 hours chart shows that the price retreated after failing to settle above the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline between 112.18 and 109.91 around 110.80, now the immediate support, whilst the 100 SMA extended its decline below the 200 SMA, both far above the current level, as technical indicators hover around their mid-lines with no clear directional strength. Overall, the risk remains towards the downside, with a break below 109.90 required to confirm a new leg lower towards 108.80.

Support levels: 109.90 109.40 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.35 110.80 111.20

