USD/JPY analysis: further slides below 117.10

USD/JPY Current price: 117.29

The USD/JPY pair closed the week marginally lower around 117.30, unable to regain the 118.00 level, hit last Tuesday by BOJ's monetary policy decision. The Central Bank decided to keep overnight interest rates at minus 0.10% and cap 10-year bond yields “at around zero”. It will continue to purchase government bonds at a pace of ¥80tn a year, equities at a pace of ¥6tn annually and corporate bonds at a pace of ¥3.2tn. In ultra-thin trading, Japan released the Minutes of the latest BOJ's meeting this Monday, which showed that policymakers disagreed on how much emphasis the central bank should place on the size of its bond purchases under the new framework targeting interest rates, but Kuroda defended the ongoing policy and sounded upbeat on economic growth. Still contained within a small wedge, the daily chart shows that technical indicators have pulled back from extreme overbought levels, but also that they remain well above their mid-lines, while in the same chart, the 100 DMA crossed above the 200 DMA far below the current level, suggesting that the upward can be overdone, but also with no signs that confirm an interim top. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head modestly lower below their mid-lines, whilst the price remains far above a modestly bullish 100 SMA. Below 117.10, the pair can retest last week's low of 116.55, whilst below this last, it can approach to the mentioned 100 SMA in the 115.80 region.

Support levels: 117.10 116.55 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.60 117.95 118.30

