USD/JPY analysis: Further declines below 114.00 open doors for 100.00

USD/JPY Current price: 114.32

The USD/JPY pair plunged to its lowest in over a month, printing 113.75, before settling above the 114.00 level, still trading at its lowest since early December. The poor performance in stocks, added to a decline in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark trading at its lowest level since last November, and settling around 2.33%, as investors continued to reassess their post-elections positions. A couple of FED's members hit the wires in different events, some of them sounding more optimistic than other. Philadelphia FED´s President, Patrick Harker, said that the year started off on a "good foot" with inflation expectations starting to rally, whilst Evans and Bullard offered a more cautious approach to upcoming growth. From a technical point of view, the pair has reached a major support level, as 114.00 stands for the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/15 rally. The bounce has been for the most shallow so far, and the risk remains towards the downside in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains far below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA gaining bearish strength around 117.00, and technical indicators hovering near oversold territory. The price needs to regain the 116.00 level during the upcoming days to regain the bullish potential seen mid December, something quite unlikely at this point. Renewed selling pressure below the 114.00 on the other hand, could see the pair returning to the 110.00 level during the upcoming weeks.

Support levels: 114.60 114.20 113.70

Resistance levels: 116.10 116.60 117.00

