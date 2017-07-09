USD/JPY analysis: fresh year lows, but no bottom yet

USD/JPY Current price: 108.55

The USD/JPY pair settled a fresh 2017 low of 108.05 early US session, amid broad dollar's weakness triggered by the ECB's announcement, and poor US employment figures, a result of Hurricane Harvey heating the Texas area. Unemployment rate jumped to their highest in nearly five years, up to 298K from previous 236K and the expected 241K. Adding to yen's strength was weakness in US yields, which fell below November's lows. The 10-year note benchmark as low as 2.03%, recovering later to 2.06%, still far below previous 2.11%, whilst the 30-year bond interest ended around 2.68% from 2.72%. Adding concerns are the Hurricanes hitting the US Atlantic coast, and the possible effects they could have on the real economy. Japan will release a Q2 GDP revision during the upcoming Asian session, expected unchanged at -0.4%. From a technical point of view, and despite the 50 pips recovery, the risk remains towards the downside and there are no signs of a bottom, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is further below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst the Momentum indicator has turned flat within negative territory, and the RSI indicator barely bounced from oversold readings. Another round of selling that sends the pair below 108.10 should lead to a new leg lower, towards the 107.30/70 region.

Support levels: 108.10 107.70 107.30

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35

