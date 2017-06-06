USD/JPY analysis: fresh 2-month lows and counting

USD/JPY Current price: 109.24

The USD/JPY pair entered a selling spiral this Thursday, trading at fresh 2-month lows ahead of the Asian opening near 109.20, with the Japanese yen benefited by a risk-averse environment. Tensions in the Middle East coupled with critical events later this week, which include former FBI director Comey testimony before the Senate intelligence committee. Bonds were on demand, resulting ht eh 10-year note benchmark falling down to 2.129% intraday, its lowest since the US presidential election last November. Japan will release its preliminary April leading index during the upcoming Asian session, although seems more than likely that the pair will continue to react to sentiment. Technically, the pair is now poised to retest this year low set last month at 108.12, although some consolidation could be expected ahead of another leg lower. In the 4 hours chart, the price is now developing well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating below the largest, whilst the RSI indicator continues heading lower, despite being at 22, while the Momentum indicator turned strongly higher, still within positive territory, this last showing decreasing selling interest at this point.

Support levels: 109.20 108.85 108.50

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.10 110.50

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY