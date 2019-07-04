USD/JPY Current price: 107.78
- Asian equities’ markets could trigger modest price action around USD/JPY.
- Speculative interest will likely wait for the US Nonfarm Payroll report before jumping into the pair.
The USD/JPY pair has traded lifeless in a 15 pips’ range during the last 24 hours, affected by a holiday in the US and the lack of Japanese relevant data. There was no activity around US government bonds, but the decline in German bunds yields increases the risk of a downward extension in the pair. During the upcoming Asian session, equities will lead the way, although it may happen that the pair remains confined to a limited range ahead of the release of US employment data later in the day.
The USD/JPY pair spent the day just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run at 107.95, the immediate resistance. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price is also developing all of its moving averages, which offer downward slopes, while technical indicators remain flat within negative levels. The main support is 107.45, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally, and seems unlikely the pair could break below this last due to the lack of volume.
Support levels: 107.45 107.10 106.80
Resistance levels: 107.95 108.20 108.55
