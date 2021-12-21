USD/JPY
On Tuesday, the USD/JPY was finding support in the 50-hour simple moving average near 113.55. Meanwhile, the pair appeared to be ignoring the resistance of the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point in the 113.65/113.72 range.
If the rate surges, it could find resistance in the 113.88/113.96 zone, which captures early December high levels. Higher above, resistance is expected to be provided by the December 15 high levels at 114.20/114.28.
On the other hand, a decline of the pair would have to pass the 50-hour simple moving average at 113.55, before aiming at the combination of the December low level at 113.15 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 113.16.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.