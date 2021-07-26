USD/JPY
The USD/JPY currency exchange rate has broken the channel up pattern, which guided it throughout last week. On Monday morning, the rate found support in the 100-hour simple moving average and appeared to have paused the decline that started in the aftermath of the breaking of the channel up pattern.
In the case of a surge, the pair would need to pass the resistance of the 55-hour SMA and the 110.33/110.38 zone, which provided resistance throughout the middle of July. A potential surge of the rate would then reach the 110.60 level.
On the other hand, a decline below the 100 and 200-hour SMAs and the weekly simple pivot point just above the 110.00 mark could result in a decline to the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.58.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.