USD/JPY analysis: Fed to challenge yen's strength

USD/JPY Current price: 110.32

The USD/JPY pair closed the week pretty much flat at 110.32, despite edging higher on Friday for a third consecutive day. The yen remained strong as US Treasury yields tumbled to their lowest since the US election earlier this week, recovering modestly on Friday, but still near yearly lows. The recovery in yields was a result of a benign former FBI director Comey statement, which did not harm Trump's administration further, adding nothing new to what markets already knew. The week will start with some inflation and industrial data from Japan, although the main market motor will remain to be sentiment. A negative opening in equities amid risk aversion triggered by the UK, should keep the yen on demand. Daily basis, technical readings keep favoring the downside, as indicators hold within bearish territory, whilst the 100 DMA is crossing below the 200 DMA, both now in a tight 20 pips' range around 112.00. In the 4 hours chart, Friday's advance was rejected by selling interest around the 100 SMA, while technical indicators have managed to bounce from their mid-lines, aiming higher but well-below their daily highs, indicating limited buying interest around the pair.

Support levels: 109.85 109.50 109.10

Resistance levels: 110.50 111.00 111.60

