USD/JPY analysis: fears and yields leading the way lower

USD/JPY Current price: 108.19

US Treasury yields fell to levels last seen in September 2017 amid on US employment data.

Japan to release the final version of Q1 GDP, seen revised lower to 0.4%.

The USD/JPY pair finished the week marginally lower at around 108.20, confined throughout these last few days to a tight range. Nevertheless, it posted a lower low and a lower high for a third consecutive week, having pierced the 108.00 level for the first time since last January. The safe-haven currency benefited from broad dollar's strength and US Treasury yields collapsing to their lowest since September 2017, although gains were limited by rallying equities, as Wall Street soared on speculation the US Federal Reserve may cut rates in the next few months, limiting Yen's strength. As the week begins, Japan is set to release the final version of Q1 GDP, seen revised lower to 0.4% vs. the previous estimate of 0.5%. The country will also release its April Trade Balance, with a forecasted deficit of ¥664.3B.

The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair indicates that the bearish potential remains firmly in place, as the pair is developing well below a bearish 20 DMA which maintains its downward slope below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart extended its decline within negative ground, while the RSI indicator heads marginally lower, holding near oversold readings. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical picture is also bearish, as the pair retreated following a test of the 48.2% retracement of its latest decline at 108.60, now below a flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart bounced from daily lows, the Momentum advancing within neutral levels and the RSI at around 45, falling of short of supporting an upcoming advance.

Support levels: 108.30 108.05 107.85

Resistance levels: 108.60 109.00 109.40

