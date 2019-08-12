USD/JPY Current price: 105.20
- Trade tensions escalate as the PBoC sets yuan’s exchange at a weaker-than-expected level.
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar leaves the financial world vulnerable to sentiment.
- USD/JPY at a brink of a bearish breakout, targeting next the 104.20/30 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair is trading near the 105.00 and at fresh multi-month lows, as risk aversion dominates financial markets. The negative sentiment was triggered by the PBoC, which set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar, stronger than expected and weaker than the psychologically relevant 7 for a third consecutive session. The move came as a response to US President Trump latest comments on the trade war, indicating that the next round of talks may be canceled and that odds for an agreement are quite a few.
US government debt yields returned to multi-month lows, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note falling to 1.68%. Equities, in the meantime, struggle to enter positive ground, with most European indexes hovering below their opening levels. US indexes are set to open lower, with the indexes sharply down in futures trading.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar remained empty at the beginning of the week, and the US will only include a bond auction alongside the Monthly Budget Statement for July.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is strongly bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it accelerated south below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA also gaining downward traction currently at 105.80. The Momentum indicator declines at fresh 1-week lows while the RSI keeps its downward slope at around 28. Below 105.00, the next relevant support area, and a possible bearish target is the 104.20/30 price zone, where the pair has relevant monthly highs and lows.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.50 106.95 107.20
