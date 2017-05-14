USD/JPY analysis: failure near 114.50 has bearish implications

USD/JPY Current price: 113.36

The USD/JPY pair closed a fourth consecutive week with gains, although retreating from a key technical level that contained advances for most of the past week. The pair eased on Friday, as poor US data triggered a sharp decline in US Treasury yields, spurring demand for the safe-haven yen. The 10-year note benchmark sunk to 2.34% after trading above 2.42% on Thursday, the biggest weekly decline in over a month. Yen's advance could be exacerbated at the weekly opening, following news that North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the sea near Russia. Japan will release multiple industrial figures and its Q1 GDP this week, whilst the US calendar will be lighter. Nevertheless, sentiment and moreover yields, will lead the way in the pair. From a technical point of view, failure in the 114.30 region, just shy of a major long term Fibonacci resistance at 114.50, has increased chances of further slides this week. In the daily chart, however, a steeper decline is not yet clear, as the price remains above horizontal moving averages, whilst technical indicators retreated from overbought levels, heading south well above their mid-lines. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart presents a strong downward momentum, given that technical indicators head south within bearish territory, posting lower highs on recoveries ever since topping at overbought territory last Thursday. The 100 SMA in this last time frame heads higher around 112.10, around a strong Fibonacci support, where the bearish strength will meet some support, should the pair extend its decline.

Support levels: 113.20 112.75 112.40

Resistance levels: 113.60 114.00 114.35

