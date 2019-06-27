USD/JPY Current Price: 107.74
The USD/JPY finished Thursday flat after being unable to hold on top of 108.00. The greenback weakened amid a correction in stocks and a pullback in US bond yields. Calm prevailed across financial markets ahead of the G20 summit. The main focus will be on President Trump’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi, but also the meetings between Trump and Erdogan could influence on Monday’s opening. On Friday, relevant economic data from Japan is due, with Industrial Production numbers and the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions report. In the US, data includes the Core PCE, personal income and spending, and consumer confidence. The pair continues to move highly correlated with Wall Street indexes.
Looking at the technical picture, the rally of USD/JPY was capped by the strong 108.15 zone and finished practically flat, signaling that the greenback would need more arguments in order to break that level. The area at 108.10/15 is where the 20-day SMA, a downtrend line and a horizontal resistance converges. A consolation above will likely signal a bottom and point to more gains over the next days. The next strong resistance is 108.00. The move lower from 108.15 and the retreat below 108.00 signals that the descending channel in the daily chart remains in place. However, ahead of the Asian session, not much should be expected. The bias points to the downside and it could drop to 107.50 (horizontal / 20 SMA in four hours chart), below that level will reinforce the mentioned outlook.
Support levels: 107.60 107.20 106.75
Resistance levels: 108.15 108.40 108.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
