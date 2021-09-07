USD/JPY
At mid-day on Tuesday, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point and the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages in the 109.92/109.95 zone. However, the rate's attempts at surging higher were immediately stopped by the 110.00 mark.
If the rate manages to passed the resistance of the 110.00 level, the pair could reach for the 110.24 level, where the weekly R1 simple pivot point would provide resistance. In addition, the zone that surrounds the pivot point kept the rate down during August.
On the other hand, a potential decline would look for support first in the 100 and 200-hour SMAs and the weekly simple pivot point. Afterwards, the 55-hour SMA at 109.84 might keep the pair up.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850
The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.