USD/JPY Analysis: Extends the range play around 110.00 ahead of Powell’s speech

- A modest USD strength assisted USD/JPY to gain traction for the second straight session on Thursday.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside amid retreating US bond yields.
- The market focus remains glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday and climbed to one-week tops, albeit remained in a familiar trading range. The US dollar drew some support from speculations that the Fed might still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021. This was evident from some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which acted as a tailwind for the greenback and provided a modest lift to the major. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.375% or the highest since August 12.
The market expectations for an earlier move by the US central bank were further reinforced by comments by two Fed officials, suggesting a faster pace of reducing the massive asset purchases. Speaking to CNBC, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that he was sceptical that inflation would moderate and would want asset tapering to be completed by the first quarter of 2022. Adding to this, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the strength of the US economy still puts the Fed on track to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in October or soon after.
This, to a larger extent, helped offset softer US macro data and remained supportive of the intraday bid tone surrounding the greenback. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the world's largest economy expanded by a 6.6% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2021. This was slightly above the 6.5% growth estimated originally but fell short of consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 6.7%. Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims rose to 353K in the week ending August 21 from the 349K previous.
However, worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, along with a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan led to some weakness in the US equity markets. Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport, killing a number of civilians and at least 13 US troops. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields capped any further gains for the major.
The uptick faltered near the 110.20-25 resistance zone, marking the top boundary of a one-week-old trading range. Meanwhile, data released from Japan on Friday showed core consumer prices in Tokyo stopped falling for the first time in over a year during August. This underscored the chance that nationwide inflation will perk up in the coming months. This provided an additional lift to the JPY and prompted some selling around the pair during the Asian session.
The downside, however, seems limited as investors move on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later during the US session. Powell's remarks will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's monetary policy outlook and drive the USD in the near term. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – Core PCE Price Index.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts. This points to indecision among traders over the pair’s near-term trajectory, marking it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before placing aggressive bets. A convincing break through the trading range resistance, around the 110.20-25 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then aim to surpass monthly swing highs, around the 110.80 region, and reclaim the 111.00 mark.
On the flip side, any further decline below the 109.75 horizontal level might continue to find decent support near the lower boundary of the trading range, around mid-109.00s. Some follow-through selling will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the 109.10 area ahead of the 109.00 mark. The downward trajectory could eventually drag the pair back towards monthly swing lows, around the 108.70 region touched on August 4.
